NAM 1’s case adjourned to June 8, Police still awaits AG’s advice

NAM1.jfif Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned to June 8, the case of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, accused of duping customers of their deposits over GHS1.6 billion.

Appearing before the substantive Judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, adjourned the matter after the Police had told the court that they were still waiting for the Attorney General advice.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah who held brief of Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare therefore prayed the court for a date.

Audrey Twum held the brief of Kwame Akuffo for the accused person.

This is the 34th time the matter has appeared before the court in the past two years.

Nana Mensah is standing trial for 61 counts of abetment, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on deposit-taking business without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

The accused persons have denied the charges and the court on July 26, 2019, admitted him to bail in the sum of GHS1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.

The court has ordered him to report to the Police every Wednesday, pending the outcome of the case

