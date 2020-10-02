NAM1's Case adjourned again to November 4

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold

The Prosecution on Thursday, again asked for further adjournment in the case involving the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as “NAM 1”.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Ms Ellen Asamoah that the prosecution was still waiting for advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.



Currently, there are about 16,000 complaints in the matter.



At the last court sitting, the Judge adjourned the matter at the instance of the prosecution.



When the case was called on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the State filed new charges against NAM 1.



It, therefore, asked the Court not to take his plea as there would be further instructions.

The Circuit Court on July 26, last year granted him bail in the sum of GHC1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him by the State initially.



NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering.



He had reportedly taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.