NAM1’s lawyers want charges struck out over unreasonable delay

Nana Appiah Mensah, Menzgold boss

Lawyers of the Chief Executive Officer of Gold dealership firm, Nana Appiah Mensah, has asked the court to strike out charges levelled against him if the prosecution is not ready.

Nana Appiah, popularly known as NAM1 has since 2019 been going to court for charges including defrauding by pretenses with the trial yet to commence.



In court on Monday, February 21, the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare requested for an adjournment as they are still waiting for Attorney General’s office advice on the case docket.



Unhappy with what he described as undue delay, Alexander Owusu Junior, a lawyer for NAM1, prayed the court to strike out the case.



He argued that it was long overdue since the accused was arraigned and that, the case must be tried within a reasonable time.



He prayed the court to strike out the matter if the prosecution was not ready at the next court sitting.



The court presided over by Her Honor Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah has since adjourned the case to April 4, 2022.

According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent, NAM1 was present in court with 61 amended charges are expected to be slapped on him.



Background



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a license, sale of minerals without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended to 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.

ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail for GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.