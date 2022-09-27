0
NANS Ghana to equip 200 Nigerian students in skill training to commemorate Independence Day

NANs Ghana Trains .jpeg 200 Nigerian students are to be trained in various skills

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Accra chapter is set to host a practical skill development training and workshop program for Nigerian students in Ghana to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day.

More than 200 undergraduates, graduates and budding entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the training scheduled for Saturday, October 1.

The programs include blogging and social media marketing, photography, videography, financial management training and make-up.

This unique opportunity will equip Nigerian students who are resident in Ghana with basic entrepreneurial skills.

These skills, according to organizers will increase their entrepreneurial drive while making them self-sufficient during their stay in Ghana.

Dignitaries from the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana will join other top personalities to celebrate Independence Day.

Partners on this project are popular online portal, mynigeria.com, Youth in Digital Entrepreneurship (YIDE), Chelseablaq Makup Company, The Omni Plug, NUGS, PUSAG, USAG.

Source: mynigeria.com
