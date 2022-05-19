NAPO discusses gaps in financing energy transition with colleague African Ministers in Kigali

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is the Energy Minister

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has joined other Energy Ministers in Africa at Kigali to discuss the financing gaps in the energy transition.

This is a prelude conference in order for Africa to achieve a common voice ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt later this year.



The Energy Minister has indicated that the experience at the UN Sustainable Energy For All Forum is an exciting one because Africa is able to come together and present a single voice on critical issues in the energy sector that are of particular relevance to its circumstances.



The UN Sustainable Energy For All Forum This gathering is significant in that it.



Read His Post Below

I am currently in Kigali, Rwanda, for the UN Sustainable Energy For All Forum at the Kigali Convention Centre taking place from 17-19th of May 2022. Her Excellency, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of the Republic also attended the conference in her capacity as an Ambassador to the Clean Cooking Alliance.



This gathering is significant in that it is the first of its kind to be held on the African continent, and provides a forum for African nations to achieve a common voice ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt later this year which had been hailed as ‘the African COP’.



I have participated in a number of round table discussions including an African Ministerial Dialogue as well as a joint African-Asia Pacific dialogue between Ministers from both regions to discuss financing gaps of the energy transition and more. I also had meetings with Power Africa, KOKO Africa, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and the international solar alliance.



It is truly exciting that Africa is able to come together and present a single voice on critical issues in the energy sector that are of particular relevance to its circumstances, and I look forward to even greater collaboration in the future.