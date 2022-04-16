NAPO donates GH₵20,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has donated GH₵20,000 to the Apiate Support Fund.

Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee said Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s donation, as she put it, “is part of the collective effort by Ghanaians in the nation building agenda”.



She thanked the Minister for his kind gesture towards the Apiate Support Fund, and further called on other sector Ministers to give generously to the support fund.



Meanwhile, General Manager of Supergeona Enterprise, Madam Gloria Ayimah also made a cheque donation of GH₵50,000 on behalf of her company.



The Chairperson of the Fund who received the donations expressed gratitude to all donors on behalf of the Committee members

She further appealed to other institutions and individuals to support and donate to the fund as the monies accrued so far is not adequate for the rebuilding and restoration of livelihood of the Apiate community.



“We were called to mobilize sufficient funds, as stated by the Honorable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, and I can say that, at this time, the money is not yet sufficient” she hinted.



Global Media Alliance, Liebherr Ghana Limited and the Administrator and Secretary of the Apiate Support Fund also contributed GHC10,000 and GHC45,000 respectively.