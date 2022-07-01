0
Menu
News

NAPO empowers 80 constituents with skills training

Manhyia Training.png Some participants of the skills training programme

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Energy Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as NAPO has organized an intensive skills training programme for some selected constituents.

This move is part of efforts to empower constituents to be their own bosses and better their future.

The selected individuals according to the Member of Parliament will be taken through Makeup Artistry, Hair Technology, Fashion Design Technology, and Customer Care.

After the training, it is expected that free startup tools would also be given to them to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.

The 80 participants were selected from the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency.

The training is done in collaboration with the College of Art and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) in Accra.

The training will last for six weeks.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Russian Embassy 'schools' Ghanaian press
Oppong-Nkrumah confirms hardship Ghanaians are going through
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo