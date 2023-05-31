0
Menu
News

NAPO flies in private jet from Dubai to Monaco to celebrate birthday

Dr Matthew Opoku PrempehDr Matthew Opoku PrempehDr Matthew Opoku PrempehDr Matthew Opoku PrempehDr M Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO)

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Energy, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is reported to have flown in a private jet from Dubai to Monaco on the French Riviera to celebrate his 55th birthday.

This was sighted in a Daily Guide newspaper report on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.

According to the report, NAPO as he is popularly referred to, had the time of his life last week in the beautiful and incredibly fashionable city of Monaco on the French Riviera.

The report stated that the Minister flew into Monaco from Dubai to witness the championship of the popular sport; Formula 1.

Monaco is well known for providing an ultra-luxurious environment for the wealthy and affluent class from all over the world. It caters for tourists, partygoers, and business brokers where some of the biggest business deals in the world are negotiated and signed, such as some of the largest petroleum and loan contracts.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms