NAPO is the only credible candidate to partner Bawumia to defeat Mahama – Ken Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Assin Central Member of Parliament and former presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said the only credible individual to partner Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate in the NPP’s quest to defeat John Mahama to “break the 8” is Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known in political circles as NAPO.

Speaking to delegates of the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region ahead of the January 27 primaries to select parliamentary candidates in constituencies Kennedy Agyapong said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over the years has endeared himself to the party, relating positively with the rank and file of the party.



“If you go to NAPO’s office, you will be marveled at the way he relates with party people. He takes care of party people. If we had 5 of his kind in the party, the NPP would have been better off and far ahead of the NDC".



Given the current circumstances where many of our members are despondent, selecting NAPO will be the only way to bring back the needed energy for victory in the 2024 elections” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong said the only way he was going to campaign for the NPP in the 2024 elections was for the flagbearer to select the Energy Minister as his running mate.



“The only way I, will campaign for the NPP is for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be named as the running mate to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. That will be the most credible ticket to beat John Mahama”, he said.

This statement according to political pundits is a testament to the fact that the Manhyia South lawmaker could support the NPP flagbearer to bring all parts of the party together.



Kennedy Agyapong believes that the flagbearer must select his running mate from the Ashanti Region and thus, the only person who ticks all the boxes is the Energy Minister.



It is believed that as an Asante royal, with unquestionable ties to the Manhyia Palace, Dr. Prempeh is the only person with the capacity to rally support for the NPP within the Asante kingdom.



Political pundits have also argued that given his connection to the grassroots of the party and his sterling performance as Minister for Education and Energy in the Akufo-Addo administration, NAPO stands the chance to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attract floating voters to the NPP.