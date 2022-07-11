NAPO joins Akwamuman for 'Kitawonsa Akwasidae Kese' festival

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh paying homage to Chiefs and People of Akwamuman

Source: Obeng Fosu, Contributor

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Sunday joined the Chiefs and People of Akwamuman to celebrate the ‘Kitawonsa Akwasidae Kese’ festival at the Bogyawe palace in Akwamufie.

Dr. Prempeh who was the guest of honour for the occasion said he was delighted to be a part of the celebration as traditional festivals serve as a focal point for homecoming, bringing together citizens of the relevant traditional area.



He said given the modern exigencies of urbanization, inter-marriages and other factors, there are many citizens from various traditional areas who rely on festivals to touch base with their roots, reunite with their extended families, resolve any family disputes that may be outstanding, and jaw-jaw on how to help their community in its developmental agenda.



The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South said the theme for the festival ‘Let us unite and build Akwamuman’. was a clear testament of the value placed on unity and a collective sense of purpose through a shared bond of history. “Without unity, there will be no peace. Without peace, there will be no progress.



“I commend you for selecting this theme and I am confident that it will reflect all that you do as you seek to build a united, peaceful and prosperous Akwamuman” he said.

He added “Akwamuman has a proud history, with men like Nana Ansa Saskraku and Asomaning among several others, contributing immensely to establishing Akwamuman as a force to reckon with centuries ago.



That collective pride that you no doubt share as a people, must be the catalyst of your determination to come together and build Akwamuman in every aspect”



Dr. Prempeh emphasised the need to reach out to each other to build together a healthy, prosperous and peaceful Ghana ready and able to address the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.



“There is so much that unites us than divides us, and we must continue to build on our positives as a people” he added.