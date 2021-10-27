NAPO named among Africa’s top 25 movers and shakers in energy sector

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has announced a list of Africa’s top movers and shakers in a bid to promote the role of African players in driving energy sector growth and success.

The chamber also recently announced the launch of the highly anticipated ‘State of African Energy 2022’ outlook.



Comprising an outline for Africa’s energy sector, the report provides reliable information on Africa’s energy industry, emphasizing challenges and opportunities, and paving the way for an influx of investment in the continent’s lucrative energy sector.



Specifically, the outlook draws attention to the influential and impactful individuals who are not only leading African companies and organizations into a new era of enhanced activity but are positioning the continent as a globally competitive energy market.



Industry leaders including President Macky Sall of Senegal; Minister Gwede Mantashe of South Africa; Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC secretary general; Hu Xiaolian from China’s Export-Import Bank; Minister Gabriel Obiang Lima of Equatorial Guinea, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of SASOL; and Minister Chief Timipre Sylva, Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company, Rolake Akinkugbe Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana among others, represent just some of the names in this category.



The list aims to notes individuals active across the entire energy sector value chain who are making significant progress to advance Africa’s energy industry.

With 2022 poised to be both a remarkable and dynamic year for Africa’s energy sector, the projects, initiatives, and objectives undertaken by these individuals will be both exciting and transformative.



The list serves as a form of introduction to these projects, providing readers with a starting base for further analysis into Africa’s 2022 energy plans.



“The State of African Energy 2022 outlook is an exceptionally detailed, multi-sector understanding of the current and future state of the African energy sector. Within the report, data-based projections, current challenges and opportunities, and future investment trends offer readers the know-how for navigating Africa’s energy sector in 2022.



“By drawing attention to the movers and shakers to watch in 2022, the report not only challenges these individuals to step up to the challenge and drive Africa into a new era of enhanced sector success but provides readers with a baseline as to who to watch in 2022 and beyond,” states NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the AEC.



The report represents the only consolidated document to provide a detailed understanding of the future of Africa’s energy sector.

Serving as a form of prelude to the continent’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking place in Cape Town in November, the outlook is not only transformative for the continent’s growth but will be particularly valuable for investors looking at capitalizing on Africa’s significant oil and gas opportunities.



AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event.



AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.