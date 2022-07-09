NAPO names library complex after late queen mother of Ashanti Kingdom

The newly commissioned library

Source: Antwi boasiako John

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has named a library complex after the late Queen Mother of Ashanti Kingdom.

The one-storey building facility was named after the late 13th Asantehemaa of Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Apem II, who reigned from February 6, 1977, to November 15, 2016.



He said the naming of the facility after the late Asantehemaa was to honour her, her passion for education, and her immense contribution to the formation of the Otumfuo Education fund in Ghana.



The state-of-the-art facility was commissioned at Ashanti New Town in the Manhyia South constituency in the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti region on Sunday, July 3, 2022.



The library complex will serve as an educational centre for the residents of the Manhyia South constituency and its environs.



The library is stocked with 10,000 books for both children and adults, a sitting capacity of 200, 36 computers, and free Wi-Fi connectivity for users.

The ultra-modern library is the 111th public library under the management of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) and the 50th under President Nana Akufo Addo's government.



The construction and furnishing of the library was made possible through the support of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) and the share of Member of Parliament of the District Assemblies Common Fund.



Following the footsteps of the late Asantehemaa, NAPO, as he is called in the political circles, stated that his passion for education pre-dates him becoming Minister for Education.



“I have always held the view that it is through education that talents are shaped and the human resource of any country is consolidated,” the former Education Minister also said.



“It is for this reason that I found it not just necessary but highly expedient through the support of GETFUND and the District Assemblies Common Fund to get this Library facility, central to the development of education built in my constituency,” he added.

He urged the young and old to take advantage of the important resource as they seek to broaden their horizons on a daily basis.



“I want to imbibe in our young ones here in Manhyia the spirit of reading. I believe the biggest legacy I can leave them as their Member of Parliament and developmental Agent, is to set them on a path for greatness through reading and thus, this library complex,” he stated.



Handing over the facility to the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), NAPO appealed to the residents and the users to take good care of the facility.



The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), Mr. Hayford Siaw, commended the Manhyia South MP for his passion for education, which led to the construction of the library.



The short but impressive ceremony was graced by the management of the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ghana Education Service (GES) led by the Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa and Assembly Members.