NAPO not mature for NPP flagbearership position – Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson, has described as “a joke”, posters of the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, which were splashed at the venue of the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Ashanti Regional delegates conference in Kumasi.

He said one cannot appoint himself as the running mate of a candidate because that appointment is the “prerogative” of the flagbearer.



Most parts of the Garden City were decorated with portraits of Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh popularly known as Napo, who campaigned to lead the NPP.



Napo’s posters were seen campaigning for the running mate of the flagbearer in the 2024 elections.



Reacting to the happenings on 3FM’s Sunrise on Thursday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Mr. Ephson, who is also the Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch Newspaper explained that “it’s a joke to appoint yourself a running mate. It is the prerogative of the candidate. You don’t elect yourself”.

He said “you are appointing yourself the running mate; it means you are campaigning for Dr. Bawumia”.



Mr. Ephson noted that “he [Napo] is not in the flagbearership race. It [campaign] is more with the running mate because politically, he is not matured for the flagbearership”.



“The news on the ground is that Bawumia would have to take his running mate from the Ashanti Region and NAPO is one of the names being mentioned and I don’t know if he thinks the running mate would be voted for”.