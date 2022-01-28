NARM-GH signed MoU with NMC to pay Pin Renewal for members

File photo

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The National Association of Registered Midwives of Ghana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nursing and Midwifery Council to pay for renewal of PIN for it’s members in 2022.

Speaking to the press, Miss Mary Ofosu, President of National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana (NARM-GH) explained that initially, members were paying for PIN renewal themselves but this time round, the Association has taken it upon itself to renew for it members in other to motivate them to do their best in their field of practice hence, the signing of the MoU.



The President pointed out that, she became convinced and satisfied with whatever was written after going through the document leading to the signing of the agreement with the other Executives.



Miss Mary Ofosu,urged all NARM,GH members to download the NMC mobile app and upload their required CPD points to make the process very fruitful.



She advised all midwives to exhibit higher level of professionalism in the field of midwifery thereby giving their best and provide holistic care to clients.



She called on Clients who visit health facilities to always observed all the necessary COVID-19 protocols likewise the midwives saying, when it comes to social distances, it does not work on them but said, that does not mean they should not protect themselves.

Commenting, the Registrar of National Midwifery Council, Mr. Felix Nyanteh applauded the Executive of National Association of Registered Midwives of Ghana for taking such a bold initiatives to renew the Professional Identification Number for members.



He averred that, the initiative would go a long way to help give members the full mandate to work.



The Council he mentioned, has opened it's doors for everyone and therefore, they can walk in anytime they have challenges as an Association.



He pledged on behalf of the Council, their preparedness to support all practicing Nursing and Midwives Nationwide saying, they look forward to expect more fruitful partnership and deliberations in the coming years.



The General secretary for National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana, Mr. Harrison Ampaabeng on his part said, in the field of practice, when it comes to Nursing and Midwifery, they are given Processional Identification Number (Pin) which is to renewed every year.

He revealed that, the Association as part of the rollout policies for 2022, promised to renew Professional Identification number for all members hence, the signing of the MoU with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.



Mr. Harrison Ampaabeng however indicated that, the payment of Professional Identification numbers commenced for 2022.



Mr. Harrison Ampaabeng cautioned all NARM,GH members working with an expired PIN in the previous years to renew it before the association renew that of 2022. He further explained that Some midwives PIN has expired 2 to 3 years ago. If we start the roll out and you owe NMC, when you submit your details to the council your PIN would not be renewed because of your outstanding depth in previous years.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana (NARM-GH), Rosetta Ntriwaah Boakye appealed to all NARM,GH members in good standing to clink on the link below and submit their details. https://forms.gle/fkZhoKwqDSf11qHo6