NASAAG: Twenty-two young achiever honored

Twenty-two young achievers were honoured at the third edition of the National Academy of Students’ Achievement Awards Ghana (NASAAG).

The event which was attended by sponsors, partners, and members of the board of trustees held on October 14, 2022, at GNAT Heights in Adabraka.



Some of the attendees are: Board Chairman NASAAG and Founder, Project Know Thyself, Franklin Adjetey; Executive, Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC), Mac-Issaka Billa; Board Member of NASAAG and President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC); Dr. Dominic Oduro Antwi;



The others are: Executive Director, Junior Achievers Ghana, Mr. Abeiku Greene; Secretary for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Skills Development (NUGS); Amin Muhammed; Ag. Director for University Relations Directorate (GCTU) Dr. Nusrat-Jahan Abubakar; Manager, Export Trade, Ghana EXIM Bank, Judith Aikins; Board Member NASAAG and Founder, Count on Crops Hub and the Ghanaian Farmer, Enyonam Manye and many others.



NASAAG President, Riffath Yakub Abubakar said the goal of the scheme is to prepare students for the job market while noting that training programs have been rolled out including: Career guidance and Capacity building under employability skills and personal growth development, Business and Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Governance, Mentorship, Internship Investment Opportunities.



The ultimate prizes for the 2022 edition were a “One-year academic scholarship for the winner of the National Student Personality of the year” and a “One hundred thousand Ghana cedis for the National Best Student Entrepreneurs of the year” respectively.



Below is the list of winners



• NATIONAL BEST FEMALE-STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022



Winner: SAEEDAH ABOUBAKARE NONNI



School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST MALE-STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022



Winner: ASANI MOHAMMED



School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL BEST NUGS WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER 2022



Winner: RUTH ENNIN

School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL BEST SRC PRESIDENT 2022



Winner: ANARFI REXFORD



School: Pentecost University College



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT BEAUTICIAN/MAKE-UP ARTIST 2022



Winner: ABUNDANT BLESSINGS



School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT BLOGGER 2022



Winner: EMMANUEL DONKOR



School: Ghana Institute of Journalism



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT DIGITAL ENTREPRENEUR 2022



Winner: JOSEPH EKPAHA KWOFIE



School: Ghana Communication Technology University



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR 2022



Winner: ASIYA RUFAI

School: Islamic University College



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT FASHION DESIGNER 2022



Winner: AKORSU LAWRENCE



School: Sunyani Technical University



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT GRAPHIC DESIGNER 2022



Winner: AMANKWAAH BOADI DICKSON



School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT IN AGRIBUSINESS 2022



Winner: EMMANUEL KWASI HONU



School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT IN LEADERSHIP 2022



Winner: ASHIRAF SALAUDEEN



School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT MODEL 2022



Winner: SUSAN ALIAT DE SOUZA

School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT NGO/SOCIAL ENTERPRISE 2022



Winner: AVA MOTIVATE



School: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT POLITICIAN 2022



Winner: MASTER PLANNER JUNIOR



School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER 2022



Winner: COSMOS AGYAPONG



School: University of Cape Coast



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT SPOKEN WORD ARTIST 2022



Winner: OWUSU-ANSAH PAUL



School. Methodist College of Education



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT VIDEO EDITOR 2022



Winner: DANIEL ARTHUR

School: National Film and Television Institute



• NATIONAL BEST STUDENT WRITER 2022



Winner: HALIFATU FARR YAKUBU



School: University of Professional of Studies, Accra



• PROMISING STUDENT IN MOVIE 2022



Winner: PERFECT NUNYA FEDAH



School: Ho Technical University



• PROMISING STUDENT IN MUSIC (MUSICIAN) 2022



Winner: JESUS AT EMMA



School: University of Education, Winneba



• NATIONAL STUDENT PERSONALITY (OVERALL) 2022



Winner: SEIDU IDDRISU



School. University of Education, Winneba