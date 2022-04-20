NCA, CSA reaffirm pledge to work together to develop cybersecurity

The Director-Generals of the two institutions

The National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) have reaffirmed their commitment to work together to develop cybersecurity in the Country.

The two institutions led by their respective Director-Generals met on 5th April 2022 at the NCA Tower in Accra to discuss how to collaborate towards the successful collaboration of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) which was assented into law on 29th December 2020.



The Directors recognised the importance of securing the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) and ensuring a safe online experience for citizens as the adoption of internet technology in Ghana is increasing at very fast pace.



The two institutions have been collaborating in several areas since 2017 towards the development of cybersecurity in Ghana; these collaborative efforts, among others, have been recognised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Ghana was scored 86.69% in the latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), a major progress from previous ratings in 2017 and 2018 which were 32.6% and 43.7% respectively. The Directors thus reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate in order to improve upon this rating and ensure a safe and secure digital ecosystem in Ghana.



After successful deliberations, recommendations, suggestions, they agreed to collaborate more closely on the following critical areas and to provide each other with all the necessary assistance for the performance of their functions:



1. Hold joint discussions with various designated (CII) owners and come up with sector-specific directives to serve as guidelines for the protection of these CIIs.

2. Collaborate in the area of capacity building of the staff of both institutions to ensure that the personnel have fundamental knowledge and appreciation of cybersecurity. These capacity-building projects may include exchange programmes, technical workshops, and consultations.



3. Work together to determine a minimum certification as baseline requirements for Computer Emergency Response Team staff in both institutions.



4. Collaborate in the area of awareness creation and public education on critical national issues, technology usage, cybersecurity, cybercrime and related matters.



5. Adopt a multi-stakeholder engagement approach through partnerships to enhance stakeholder knowledge of the law and to create a cooperative environment to support law enforcement and build capacities among various sectors.