NCA, Mobile Network Operators agree on new terms for SIM registration

National Communications Authority

The Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Monday afternoon met with the Chief Executive Officers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the developers of the SIM Card Registration Application.

This followed recent reports of subscriber challenges encountered with the ongoing SIM Card Registration exercise which began on October 1, 2021.



The meeting was to review and outline solutions for the issues identified with the exercise.



The meeting reviewed all issues concerning the SIM Registration process with a specific focus on improving subscriber experience.



At the end of the meeting, a statement issued by the NCA on Tuesday, January 11 said, all MNOs, App Designers and the NCA agreed that “all stakeholders, i.e. the NCA, all MNOs and App designers are committed to collaborating to ensure the success of the exercise.



That all MNOs will work to improve the customer experience at various registration centres to reduce and eliminate long queues at Stage 2 of registration.

That all MNOs will take urgent steps to increase the number of agents/staff undertaking the biometric capture at stage 2 of the exercise, open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices for the biometric capture.



That the MNOs will publish the locations for the SIM Registration for subscribers to easily locate centres close to them.



That there will be continuous updates of the SIM card registration application to ensure it is robust and efficient at all times.



That there will be deeper collaboration to ensure that all associated challenges with the SIM Card Registration exercise are addressed promptly. It is the expectation of all stakeholders that all concerns regarding the SIM Registration will be resolved for a successful exercise.