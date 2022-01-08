NCA creates more points for SIM registration to reduce congestion

Headquarters of NCA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken measures to reduce congestion at the various centers for the SIM registration exercise.

The NCA said in a statement on Friday, January 7 that it had deployed additional registration points commensurate with the subscriber numbers.



The authority further assured that it understands the frustrations and inconvenience of customers in their bid to complete the second stage of the SIM card registration process.

“As a result the NCA has been working assiduously with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and SIM registration application developer to improve the registration process and mitigate the current challenges,” the statement said.



It further “urged the general public to be patient as these measures are rapidly implemented.”