NCA needs to be reformed to make it independent of executive control – Kpebu

Video Archive
Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NCA is too close to government – Kpebu

Structure of NCA problematic – Legal practitioner

Cost of frequencies in Ghana extremely high; allocation of frequencies non-transparent – Legal practitioner

Renowned legal practitioner and human rights activist, Martin Kpebu, has stated that calls have been made for the reformation of the National Communications Authority board, to make it independent of executive control.

According to him, there is a conscious effort to politically influence the activities of media and media regulatory bodies adding that this has resulted in the media regulatory bodies being unable to fully function as independent bodies.

“The NCA is too controlled and too close to the government, that is the problem,” he bemoaned.

Adding that, “The structure of the national communications authority is a problem”.

Speaking at an event to mark Press Freedom, Lawyer Martin Kpebu pleaded with Ghanaians to fight and continue complaining in order to resist political influence on the activities of the media and media regulatory bodies.

“If you don’t fight, if you don’t continue complaining the politicians will roll back everything we have, yes, that is the plain truth,” Lawyer Kpebu added.

According to him, the NCA is very political hence giving out frequencies to politicians or persons strongly affiliated with politicians, making the allocation of frequencies non-transparent.

“If a politician controls the NCA then the frequencies themselves are controlled. Did you see the last batch of frequencies that were given out?” he quizzed.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu asked that Ghana, as well as the media, should put in intense effort to hasten progress towards better press freedom.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
