NCA to block outgoing calls and data services of unregistered SIMs effective September 5

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) will roll out punitive actions against those who have not registered their SIM cards from Monday, September 5, 2022.

In a press release, the NCA said all unregistered SIM cards will be barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.

For those who will still not register their SIMs after September, their numbers will be blocked.

The SIM card registration deadline was moved to September 30 after many Ghanaians failed to meet the initial deadline.

Following an extensive meeting with telcos, the NCA has outlined some punitive measures against individuals who fail to register their SIMs.

