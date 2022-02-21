NCCE Boss resigns for ECOWAS job

Josephine Nkrumah was Chairperson of NCCE for 6 years

Josephine Nkrumah has stepped down from her position as Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Ms. Nkrumah who has occupied the position for 6 years following her previous role as deputy Chair indicated this in a letter dated today and addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The letter said in part, “Please accept my warm compliments as I notify you of my resignation as chairperson of this commission effective April 30, 2022.



“It has been an honour to serve this commission as Deputy Chair Person and also chairperson,” she added.



She also indicated that all handing over notes will be duly furnished during the transition period.



Her resignation takes effect from 30th April 2022.



The outgoing NCCE Chair has indicated that she has been offered the position of Special Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Liberia which she will be taking up soon.

According to a StarrFM report, President Akufo-Addo, in accepting her letter of resignation, congratulated her and indicated that it is momentous news.



He further commended her abilities and her work for the period she served as NCCE Chair whilst expressing optimism about her new job.



“We have been together here for the last five years and we have seen the quality of the work you have done, I have no doubt that this is a job you are going to do to bring credit to yourself and to us, your country Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“So I have to wish you the very best of lack” he added.



Read her full resignation letter below:



