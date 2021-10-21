NCCE calls for reinforced security patrols along Ghana borders

Security personnel have been urged to be vigilant to prevent infiltration of terrorist groups

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on security operatives to strengthen patrols along the country’s borders to avert the infiltration of terrorist groups into the country.

Mr Eric Adu, the Ahafo Regional Director of the Commission, who made the call, asked residents, particularly those along the Ghana borders, to be vigilant and provide the security agencies with information on strange movements of individuals or groups.



Speaking at a stakeholders engagement on violent extremism and terrorism, held at Kenyasi Number One in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Mr Adu said recurring terrorist attacks in neighboring Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria remained a wake-up call for the country to deepen her border patrols.



The Asutifi North District Directorate of the NCCE with support from the National Security organized the day’s engagement attended by political party representatives, traditional rulers, religious bodies, market women, youth groups and personnel of security agencies.



Mr Adu expressed worry about the high incidences of terrorism and terrorist attacks in Sub-Saharan Africa in recent times, which had recorded more than 43,000 violent extremism-related deaths.

“Terrorist groups like Boko Haram, Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban always have a global agenda and we must also strengthen our border patrols as well,” he indicated, saying modern policing remained a shared and collective responsibility of all.



Mr Adu reminded the outlaw of the formation of political party vigilante groups, under the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, (999) 2019 and advised the youth in the area to channel their exuberances into productive activities that would better their lives.



Nana Anim Dankwa, the Saamanhene of Kenyasi Number One Traditional Area, commended the NCCE for providing the people information to enhance national security.



Many of the participants expressed worry about repeated incidences of ritual murder in the country and called on the Police to enhance their visibility in local communities.