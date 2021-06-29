NCCE charged to educate Ghanaians on 2021 PHC Census

TT Caternor is a member of the NDC communication team

A member of the NDC Communication Team, Tetteh Caternor, has charged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to help intensify the education and sensitization on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

According to him, the publicity on the census as carried out by the Ghana Statistical Service has been poor. Hence, the need for the NCCE to come to the rescue.



He told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “How well has the population being educated and how many information vans are out there? How are the locals being educated in the local language?



NCCE must involve itself in the PHC and educate people on the importance of the census. They must disseminate the information”.

This sentiment was earlier expressed by the Research Center for Policy Advocacy and Governance (ReCPAG) as it stated that the poor publicity from the Service will affect the outcome of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



However, Head of Census Field Operation for the 2021 PHC, Dr. Peter Peprah, debunked the claim from the policy think-tank as he touted that the Service’s publicity strategies in relation to the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) have been excellent.



This year’s PHC exercise commenced on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and will end on July 11, 2021.