NCCE empowers community on national cohesion

Logo of NCCE

Source: GNA

Mr Cornelius Ahiekpor, the Wassa-Amenfi Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has reminded Ghanaians of the need to keep to national cohesion and inclusiveness as the country continued in its strides for development and advancement in democracy.

The Director said this during a Dialogue hosted by the Commission with support from National Security Ministry.



It was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation.”



Mr Ahiekpor said it was imperative to remind Ghanaians on their collective responsibility of maintaining peaceful coexistence.



He said, "We are particularly engaging the interparty dialogue committee among Political Parties and other stakeholders in the collective responsibility of ensuring peaceful coexistence as a cornerstone of national cohesion".



Mr. Ahiekpor reinforced the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country as well as deepen the existing collaboration between the NCCE, Political Parties, the Youth, Security Agencies, District Assembly, chiefs, civil society and community leaders.

A brief film on war and its devastating effects preceded the dialogue.



Mr. Justice Ennin, the Western Regional Director of the NCCE, spoke on National Security Strategy and the National Framework for Counting Violent Extremism and Terrorism.



He said, the country’s domestic threats to security and national cohesion tend to be caused by local socio-economic and cultural grievances aggravated by poverty, unemployment, violent radicalization, political point scoring and reciprocal attacks, religious tensions, inequality, and marginalization.



He said the recent emergence of terrorists and secessionist groups across the sub-region called for alertness to avert any unforeseen situation that might destabilize the peaceful co-existence in the country.



Superintendent Daniel Amoah, the Municipal Police Commander, elaborated on the Public Order Acts, 1994 (Act 491) and Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999).

He said the Police Service was there to protect lives and properties and also the fundamental laws of the state.



Superintendent Amoah encouraged the public to volunteer information about any suspicious characters in their communities and even church and mosque in order to maintain peace and harmony.



The Commander called on community leaders to form watchdog committees in their various communities and support the efforts of security agencies to fight crime and other violent activities.



Mr. Albert Takyi former MCE for the Municipality who chaired the dialogue noted how peace was critical for development and called on the people to be law-abiding.



Pastor Patrick Nartey from the Local Council of Churches, Political Parties, Nananom, Youth Groups and other participants, during the open forum, shared experiences on peace and security and pledged their support for peace and national cohesion.