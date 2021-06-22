NCCE goes Green in Ada as they plant palm trees

NCCE Directors help in planting the trees

Source: GNA

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at the weekend planted palm trees in the Ada East and West Districts as part of the Green Ghana project.

NCCE Directors from the two districts joined the Regional Director to embark on the exercise in collaboration with other leaders including traditional leaders to embark on the Green Ada initiative.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ada; Mrs Annan described the government's Green Ghana project as very timely and would save Ghana's ecosystem.



The government has declared that we should Green Ghana and NCCE is also supporting in Planting trees initiative, she said.



Mrs Annan after planting the palm trees in the districts said, the palm tree has so many uses for the environment and very beneficial to humans.

She bemoaned some human activities that turn to destroy the environment as unnecessary cutting down of trees and dumping refuse indiscriminately which causes soil erosion, flood, water, and air pollution.



"We must stop cutting down of trees when we are not planting to replace. Look at how galamsey is destroying the natural resources that we have. We must go green to sustain life in Ghana," she bemoaned.



Mr Philimon Boni, Director of NCCE in the Ada West District told the GNA that the NCCE is planting the trees at vantage areas in the district for easy access and proper nurturing to sustain them.



Mr. Solomon Dzidzor Mensah, NCCE District Director for Ada East also affirmed the commitment of the commission for the environment to go very green just like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed.