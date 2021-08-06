NCCE inculcates Constitutional values in pupils through games

Pupils of the school were taken through games by the District Director

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has inculcated the values and tenets of the 1992 Constitution in pupils of basic schools in the Garu District in the Upper East Region through games.

The move is to promote the spirit of patriotism and nationalism for sustainable development.



The games, which involved the building of Constitutional Pyramids, were meant to provide civic education and understanding of the Constitution to the pupils.



Mr Samuel Atando Akolgo, the Garu Acting District Director of the NCCE, said the initiative was being implemented as part of activities by the Commission to enhance civic knowledge and promote good citizenship among Ghanaians, especially the youth.



He said the youth were the future of the country and, therefore, it was imperative to give them the knowledge that would enable them to lead positive lives towards building a resilient economy.



“The game is for the players to build a Constitutional Pyramid and in doing so, learn to become good citizens. The role of each player is to build his/her constitutional pyramid based on his/her knowledge of Ghana’s constitution without violating the lower level or good citizenry.

“It is hoped that the in-school-youth will, in turn, help educate their less fortunate parents and others, who have not had the benefit of education about the Country’s constitution. The game is, therefore, aimed at bringing the Ghana constitution to the doorstep of every Ghanaian,” he added.



Mr Akolgo said the Commission had formed Civic Education Clubs in the various schools and it was targeted at imbibing the culture of Constitution in children to grow to be responsible citizens, who would work for the total development of the country.



“NCCE wishes to ensure that pupils and students at all levels of Ghana's educational institutions are taught to realize their roles as future leaders and their role in the consolidation of Ghana's democratic system,” he said.



The schools which took part in the games included the Garu Catholic Junior High School (JHS), Kpatia JHS, CB BOT JHS, Garu Presby JHS, Duuri JHS, Dusbuliga JHS and Meliga JHS, among others