NCCE intensifies COVID-19 vaccination education in Kwadaso

Source: GNA

The Kwadaso Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified public education on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the area.

The Commission as part of the education campaign, on Tuesday, December 7 organised a meeting to find out the knowledge, attitude and practices of the people, which was geared towards mitigating the spread of the virus and the mass vaccination exercise in the area.



It was targeted at drivers, pastors, market women, teachers, the media and other identifiable groups in the area.



Some of the topics discussed included, symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic, case management, safety protocols, awareness of rate of infection in the area, awareness of varieties of COVID-19 vaccines, persons eligible to take the vaccine as well as measures to follow before taking the jab.



Mr. Lawrence Nyame, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of the NCCE, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the meeting said, it was to educate members of the public on the symptoms and mode of transmission of the virus, and how it could be prevented as well as the need for the people to get vaccinated.

Mr. Nyame mentioned the directives outlined by the government in response to the pandemic, urging members of the public to wear their nose mask when they step out, avoid crowded areas, frequently wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitise their hands with alcohol based hand rubs.



He encouraged them to desist from stigmatising people who were infected by the virus, and had been treated and discharged.



Mr. Nyame said the COVID-19 pandemic was real, and emphasised the importance of adhering to the preventive measures, adding that, it was the surest way the virus could be defeated in the country.



He also advised the people to show keen interest in the ongoing vaccination exercise and encourage people in their communities to avail themselves to help reduce infections.