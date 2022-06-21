NCCE sensitises groups to mark Constitution Week

Kathleen Addy

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised awareness campaigns to sensitise selected youth groups and institutions about their rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The campaign, held between May 26 and June 10, 2022, formed part of a series of activities undertaken by the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of NCCE for this year's Constitution Week celebration, targeting some basic schools, artisans, transport operators, faith-based organisations, women groups and youth groups, among others, to sensitise them on the need to uphold and defend the country’s Constitution.



It was on the theme: "Sustaining Our Democracy, Ghanaian Values in Practice: The Role of the Child and the General Citizenry."



Mr Abdulai Soale, the Sagnarigu Municipal Director of NCCE, who made a presentation at the Kanvili Presbyterian Junior High School, said the Constitution Week celebration was aimed at increasing awareness among basic school pupils about the Constitution and the need to encourage young people to prioritise good values in society to enhance the country’s democracy.

He called on young people to eschew negative attitudes that were detrimental to their holistic growth and development.



He said, "Stay away from drug abuse, cybercrime and focus on your education. That way, you will grow up to become responsible citizens."



Mr Soale called for peace and unity whilst urging the citizenry to choose the appropriate means of addressing their differences instead of resorting to violence.