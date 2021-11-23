NCCE urges Ghanaians to respect people’s rights, privileges

The NCCE says citizens have a role to play in fostering national cohesion

The Lawra Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to respect the rights and privileges of people to enhance peacebuilding and unity.

He said, “oppression of the underprivileged and marginalised groups create tension, and when people feel badly treated, they resort to any means to acquire power to fight their oppressors; this is why we are calling on the public to treat each other with respect irrespective of their social and economic status”.



Mr Mornarh, who made the call at a meeting, at Lawra, on Wednesday, said that when the rights of people were trampled upon, it led to agitations, which had the tendency of breeding tension and confrontation.



Members of political parties and activists as well as youth groups, who attended the meeting, were schooled on the need to ensure vigilance and peaceful co-existence, in the face of threatening religious and political extremists activities in neighbouring countries.



Mr Mornarh explained that intolerance and infringement on the rights and privileges of others were threats to national cohesion, and called on Ghanaians to refrain from disrespecting others.



The Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amateyfio, said the police were mandated to arrest and prosecute offenders and advised the public to hand over suspects to the police without harassing or molesting them.

“Gang beating suspects when apprehended by residents is not welcomed by the constitution. The police have the duty to handle offenders. I plead with the public to avoid taking the laws into their own hands and dealing with suspected criminals, who may not even be guilty “, he stated.



DSP Amateyfio asked the public to promote social order by informing the police of intended demonstrations and social events ahead of time.



A resource person at the event, Mr John Bosco Bede, who is also the Municipal Director of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said activities of extremists in neighbouring countries were source of worry to the nation, which called for strategising of the country’s peace building mechanisms.



“This includes quelling internal flames and tension that could serve as breeding spots for extremist activities to take advantage of”, he stated.



Mr Bede encouraged members of the community to be vigilant and report suspicious people to the security agencies.