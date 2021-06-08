NDA hands over Savannah ecological zone master plan to Finance Minister

This is for the Finance Minister to study the plan and assist towards its implementation

Source: Abubakari Sadiq, Contributor

The Board Chairman of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Hakeem Wemah, together with the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Boniface Gambila Adagbila and the Northern Regional Minister, Ahaji Shani Alhassan Saibu have presented a copy of a long term development master plan for the Savannah Ecological Zone of Ghana to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Master Plan was presented to the Finance Minister at this year's Spring Board Dialogues Road Show held in Tamale last week with the call on him to study it and assist towards its implementation.



The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Mr. Gambila in his address said NDA has the mandate under Act 963 to accelerate the economic and social development of Northern Ghana.



Adding, in fulfilment of its mandate, the Northern Development Authority (NDA) developed a comprehensive initiative to prepare a long-term, plan for the transformation of North and parts of the Volta and Brong Ahafo regions of Ghana.



Mr Gambila said the detailed Master Plans for the Savannah Ecological Zone covers Agric Related Infrastructure, Transportation including Surface, Water and Air transport, Agro processing, Urban Development and Light Industrial Park among others.



The Master Plan, according to the NDA CEO has been developed in line with the vision of government under the “Growing Together” initiative to transform the economy and create economic growth in the region that would improve the quality of life of the people.

The NDA CEO whiles handing over the Master Plan appealed to the Finance Minister to take time out of his busy schedules to study and factor it into his decision-making in a way to empower the NDA to achieve its mandate.



He bemoaned the fact that the objective of the NDA at a point lost focus and created a lot of youth problems in the northern zone which needs to be corrected to be able to make the needed impact on the social and economic development of the people of the area.



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on his part expressed appreciation to the NDA for the master plan and assured of giving attention to the document since the NPP Government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the North at heart.



Adding the North with Northern Nigeria and Burkina Faso inclusive has enormous economic benefits to explore which is being considered by government.



Mr Ofori-Atta recalled his long working relationship with the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Zakaria and pledged working with him to harness development in the area.