NDC 2023: Mahama ready to ‘slug it out’ with anybody ‐ Edudzi Tamakloe

Former President John Dramani Mahama

An aide to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Edudzi Tamakloe has Said that the former President is ready for a contest in the NDC flagbearership race.

He indicates that the former President per the records is not someone who fears elections and competitions.



“If someone is ready to contest for the flagbearership, H.E John Dramani Mahama is ready and available to contest that person. The records shows that he is not someone who is afraid of contest. Infact the last time almost about four or five people contested him for the flagbearer position.”



He continued “during that period, the former President did his campaign in a very civilised manner bereft of insults. He told the people of Ghana what he intends to do differently, what he has done before and what he can do again.

"That was his message and the delegates of the NDC came out massively for him because his message resonated very well with members of the NDC. At the end of the day, the results of the NDC internal elections showed overwhelming votes for H.E John Dramani Mahama”.



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe indicated that if anyone wants to contest the doors are opened because it will be good for the party and will revive its base.



He noted that currently, the people of Ghana are thirsty for the leadership of John Dramani Mahama because they are fed up with the lies of the current government and therefore John Dramani Mahama will receive massive endorsement to become flagbearer and President in 2025.