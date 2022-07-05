NDC 2024 victory will be a democratic revolution - David Apeke

David Apeke

An aspiring Vice Chairman for the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is forecasting a landslide victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of a birthday party he graced at Tema Community 1 on Tuesday, Mr. David Apeke said the upcoming victory will be a democratic revolution against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo.



“It doesn’t take much to see that Ghanaians have totally lost faith in this incompetent and corrupt Akufo-Addo government – the very atmosphere in the country is pregnant with regret that the NPP was given power.



“In 2024, we are not going to just have an election, the Ghanaian people are going to stage a social revolution against the NPP government with a massive landslide victory for the NDC,” Mr. Apeke said.



He made this known after he had 'shaken' the birthday party of Mr. John Hamah at the Wonder World restaurant in Tema Community 1.



The respected engineer who is currently the NDC Branch Chairman for Ankrah is going unopposed for the position of Constituency Vice Chairman for Tema East.



At the heavily attended birthday party in Community 1, the indication that he is going to have a landslide victory himself was rife with party members mobbing him and taking selfies with him.

His main speech at the party centered on the need for party unity and the need for the party to elect the appropriate candidate to ensure that the impending victory in 2024 is not hampered in any way.



“It is obvious that 2024 is ours to lose as those who used lies and propaganda to ascend to get into power have turned out to be a total nightmare for the Ghanaian people. My advice therefore is for us to present a united front going into the 2024 elections and also be vigilant,” he told the audience.



Later, while speaking to journalists, Mr. David Apeke reiterated that there is the total need for the NDC to be vigilant.



“Previously, the people of this country have had cause to be unhappy with us for not being vigilant on the votes they gave us. In 2024, this attitude has to change because the people will not forgive us if we allow the revolution they will stage on the NPP government to be stolen,” he said.



Among his selling points, Mr. Apeke is respected for his help to party members in need, his maturity, and his fierce reputation as a unifier.



Mr. David Apeke also speaks all the major Ghanaian languages, along with English.