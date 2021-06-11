NDC@29: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve mother Ghana – Rachel Appoh

Rachel Appoh, former deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Rachel Appoh, the former deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for providing a platform for women like herself to realize their political dreams.

In a statement in celebration of the party’s 29th anniversary, Rachel Appoh explained that but for the opportunity given her by the party she would not have actualize her dream of serving Ghanaians.



She expressed gratitude to the founders and leadership of the party and illustrated the impact the party has had on her life.



"I celebrate you today for giving me the opportunity to serve on your ticket as the youngest female MP on the the majority side in the 6th Parliament and as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection of the 4th Republic.



“At least I can now boast of being the 1st MP for Gomoa Central constituency, the 1st Woman to represent on Public Account Committee in the history of Ghana. The youngest among the Executives/ Ministers of state. The 1st Woman to become a Minister in the history of these two constituencies under one District, Gomoa East and Central respectively.

“I really appreciate this great NDC party as we celebrate 29th anniversary today. Long live NDC Long live Ghana????????. I am grateful. NDC @29 Happy Anniversary NDC. I salute,” she posted on Instagram.



The NDC on Thursday, June 10, 2021 marked its 29th anniversary at its headquarters. Speaking at the ceremony, National Chairman Ofosu Ampofo highlighted the important the party has played in the country’s development.



"Only the NDC brings development to this country so if you go round the country, you would realise that all the major infrastructure like roads, hospitals, schools, markets among others were all built under an NDC government," he said.



“Your educational background, your language or tribe, whatever it is you are welcome under the umbrella and that is why our party the NDC is called a congress and chose three important words, that is unity, stability and development. This is what the party has strived to achieve over the years and any time the party is in power there is complete semblance of national unity