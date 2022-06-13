NDC@30: Party should give an 'olive branch' to Mrs. Rawlings - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has suggested that the current leadership of the party should extend an olive branch to the wife of the founder of the party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings as the party celebrates its 30th anniversary.

According to him, the wife Jerry John Rawlings has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the party and if there is anytime for her to be recognized, then it should be now.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the party is gathering momentum to win power in 2024 and they should not lose focus on certain key personalities whose major contribution and sacrifice has brought the party to its current state.



"Though she has moved on to form her own political party now, it will still be prudent to invite her over to one of the party's programmes as it celebrates its 30th anniversary," he said.

" . . for me, I think there is no harm in trying to invite the former first lady who equally happens to be the wife of the founder and leader of the party, Jerry John Rawlings".



