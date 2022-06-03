26
MenuNews
Twi News

NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP for corruption, forgery of official document

Dela Coffie Bench play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Dela Coffie, NDC Activist

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie, wanted for “corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document.”

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said his office has secured “a warrant of arrest” for Dela Coffie.

This was contained in an official notice from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, dated June 3, 2022.

Details about the charges were however not given.

TWI NEWS

Below is the notice on the OSP’s Twitter page:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays