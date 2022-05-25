0
Menu
News

NDC Ashanti regional chairman publicly backs Wontumi’s re-election bid

Chairman Wontumi Delay 1.png Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontumi seeking re-election as NPP regional chair

Wontumi facing stiff opposition from Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Wontumi vows to retain his position

Andrew Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has publicly expressed support for the re-election bid of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Akwesi defended his stance describing the embattled Wontumi as a firebrand who can best lead the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in its world bank.

“I am currently talking to some of the delegates in the NPP to vote for Wontumi.

“I even sponsored the campaign of some of the current constituency executives,” Nana Akwasi told the channel. He opted to remain silent on the particular executive and constituencies he had influenced to advance Wontumi's cause.

Wontumi faces stiff challenge from COKA

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, COKA, is the main aspirant in the race for the Ashanti Regional chairmanship.

According to him, the challenge of Wontumi's re-election was to reverse electoral losses the party suffered in the last two elections because of the bad leadership and ineffective approach to resolving issues at the grass-root levels of the party.

He said the rising incidents of the party members standing as independent candidates in the 2020 parliamentary elections should be a great concern to all loving members who wanted to see a united front in the party in the region.

The Aspirant who is the outgoing chairman of the Afigya-Kwabre South of the party said it was time all aggrieved members of the party were brought back into the party and worked together to reposition the party to take its rightful place.

He said when given the mandate he would work to bring everybody on board to work together to win more souls for the party to enable it to break the eight-year rule cycle.

Amoako Baah on NDC - NPP infiltration politics

KNUST Political Scientist Dr Amoako Baah, in an interview also confirmed instances of infiltration of the NDC into NPP internal affairs and vice versa.

“I have an evidence where in 2016 some NPP members took money from NDC to do their bidding, if Wontumi wins, he (Nana Akwasi) stands to gain,” Amoako Baah, a staunch NPP member told the channel.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: