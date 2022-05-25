NDC Ashanti regional chairman publicly backs Wontumi’s re-election bid

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Chairman Wontumi seeking re-election as NPP regional chair

Wontumi facing stiff opposition from Odeneho Kwaku Appiah



Wontumi vows to retain his position



Andrew Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has publicly expressed support for the re-election bid of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Akwesi defended his stance describing the embattled Wontumi as a firebrand who can best lead the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in its world bank.



“I am currently talking to some of the delegates in the NPP to vote for Wontumi.

“I even sponsored the campaign of some of the current constituency executives,” Nana Akwasi told the channel. He opted to remain silent on the particular executive and constituencies he had influenced to advance Wontumi's cause.



Wontumi faces stiff challenge from COKA



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, COKA, is the main aspirant in the race for the Ashanti Regional chairmanship.



According to him, the challenge of Wontumi's re-election was to reverse electoral losses the party suffered in the last two elections because of the bad leadership and ineffective approach to resolving issues at the grass-root levels of the party.



He said the rising incidents of the party members standing as independent candidates in the 2020 parliamentary elections should be a great concern to all loving members who wanted to see a united front in the party in the region.

The Aspirant who is the outgoing chairman of the Afigya-Kwabre South of the party said it was time all aggrieved members of the party were brought back into the party and worked together to reposition the party to take its rightful place.



He said when given the mandate he would work to bring everybody on board to work together to win more souls for the party to enable it to break the eight-year rule cycle.



Amoako Baah on NDC - NPP infiltration politics



KNUST Political Scientist Dr Amoako Baah, in an interview also confirmed instances of infiltration of the NDC into NPP internal affairs and vice versa.



“I have an evidence where in 2016 some NPP members took money from NDC to do their bidding, if Wontumi wins, he (Nana Akwasi) stands to gain,” Amoako Baah, a staunch NPP member told the channel.