NDC Chairman suspended

Mion NDC Chairman accused of causing Mion seat loss
NDC chairman accused of breaching NDC’s Oath of Office
NDC members petition party executives
The Northern Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the party’s Mion Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria.
According to the NDC, Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria has breached the oath of office as provided in article 48(8) of the constitution as some members of the party filed a petition against him for contributing to NDC losing the Mion seat.
“In April, some members of the NDC filed a petition against the Chairman for anti-party conduct, and behaviour contributing to the NDC’s losing the Mion seat. With an attached audio recording on which the Chairman is heard encouraging voters to vote against the NDC’s interest,” the NDC Northern Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam told Starrnews
According to the NDC Northern Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the action follows the decision by the Regional Executives on the disciplinary committee’s report.
Below is the statement;
