NDC Constituency Elections: Charles Amoako-Brobbey files nomination

NDC Tema East Constituency Treasurer hopeful, Charles Amoako-Brobbey

The National Democratic Congress Tema East Constituency Treasurer hopeful, Charles Amoako-Brobbey, has submitted his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency elections.

Speaking shortly after the filing, Freshers Charles Amoako-Brobbey promised to abide by the roadmap and guidelines given by the party to ensure a peaceful and successful contest, adding that he will commit to helping roll out programmes and policies that will promote the welfare of his constituents.



"This marks the birth of a new dawn in my long-time ambition of serving the welfare and interest of my fellow constituents at a higher level. As a party member, I have faithfully served my party to the best of my individual ability and learned a lot of valuable lessons which I carry along into mainstream politics," he said. "It's my determination, most of all, to help promote monetary discipline and policies that will promote the general welfare of my fellow Tema East constituents," he added.



The NDC will hold its Constituency elections on October 22, 2022.



This follows a successful branch election of party executives across all branches of the party some weeks ago.



The party subsequently opened nominations for the Constituency elections on September 20, 2022, and closed the process on September 24, 2022.

A member of Amoako-Brobbey's team, Jonathan Darah Mandela, branch Secretary, also urged all NDC members in Tema East to take conscious notice of Mr Amoako-Brobbey's industriousness as a private businessman, his generosity as a renowned philanthropist, especially to party members, and his commitment in keeping faith with the NDC both at the national level and at the Constituency level over the years.



He said, "no matter where one's allegiances lie, these are the most crucial things that any well-meaning party member should look out for in a leader, especially one who seeks to hold the sensitive office of a party Treasurer."



In a goodwill message, Mr. Amoako-Brobbey wished his fellow aspirants well in the upcoming contest.



"I wish all aspirants the very best as we keenly contest each other in a healthy manner that will inure to our collective benefit," he noted.



