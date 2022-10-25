NDC Elections: 'Dumsor' resurface at Bolga Central constituency elections

File Photo

Correspondence from Upper East

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), over the weekend, held constituency elections across the country to elect executives to lead the party at the constituency level for the next four years.



The exercise, although largely successful, witnessed pockets of violence, standoff, no elections and smooth processes as reported in some of the constituencies.



The Bolga Central constituency, which was conducted at the GNAT Hall experienced three power outages, GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, can confirm.



A section of the delegates was of the view that the power outages were more than normal, hence this raised suspicion among the delegates, prompting them to be very vigilant.



When the first one occurred, some delegates were seen running at top speed to guard the ballot boxes.

However, upon realising that there was no cause for alarm, they kept calm and observed the process.



Whiles on their feet, they then switched on the flashlights on their phones, with phones raised and pointed towards the ballot boxes from their seats.



When the second power outage happened, delegates were calmly observing the exercise, as it was not impeded in any way.



Iron Lady was adjudged as the Women's Organizer and received rousing applause and cheer amidst the power outage.



Her fans cheered and sang the popular English Premiere League song, 'Oole ole ole ole'

As the exercise went on, there was a development where in the course of counting the votes of the candidates for the position of the party's treasurer, a mix-up occurred.



The votes of Mr. Azuriba Edward were mistakenly added to the votes of Mr. Jonathan Adanigna.



The teller then decided to take back the votes of Mr. Azuriba from Mr. Adanigna's. A development that did not go down well with the latter and his supporters.



The counting was done three times with Mr. Azuriba polling 531 and Mr. Adanigina 493.



The election which was supposed to start at 9am, rather started at 4pm. A development, that raised eyebrows among delegates.

The delay was due to the late arrival of ballot papers. Voting eventually commenced a few minutes after 4pm and ended the next morning.



In all 49 candidates vied for the various position.



At the end of it all, supporters expressed the satisfaction that the winners will catapult the NDC to victory, come 2024.