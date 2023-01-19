NDC Elections: Haruna Iddrisu next in line for the presidency – Wontumi claims

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has hinted that the leader of the minority caucus in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu is next in line as NDC presidential aspirant.

In an interview on Wontumi TV, Wontumi stated that Haruna Iddrisu will be the NDC's flagbearer in years to come and that Okudzato Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu also stands a chance of becoming his running mate if he plays his cards well.



“See, Mahama will lose in the 2024 elections, so, Okudzato Ablakwa has to be humble so that when Haruna Iddrisu is becoming a flagbearer he will consider you as his running mate. But now you’re tarnishing your image. Mahama cannot come again. He has already been president and vice so that’s the end for him,” Wontumi said.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman went on to say that if Haruna Iddrisu is elected as the NDC flagbearer, they will lose two consecutive elections before gaining a chance at the presidency.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set May 13, 2023, as a date to elect their flagbearer.



Prospective candidates of the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries will pay GH¢30,000 and GH¢500,000 as filing fees and registration forms respectively.

The party will also elect parliamentary candidates for various constituencies across the country on the same day.



The election of the Parliamentary Candidate shall be held at a venue within the Constituency as determined by the Constituency Executive Committee in consultation with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the respective region.



This was announced by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.







AM/KPE