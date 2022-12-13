NDC Elections: I have no preference and I have not endorsed anyone – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned attempts by some members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to align him with persons competing for various positions in the party’s upcoming national elections.

In a statement issued by his Office, the former president said that despite stating categorically that he supports no candidate for the NDC national executive election, people are deliberately tagging him to some of the candidates.



Mahama also condemned publications that his family is supporting one of the candidates contesting for the party’s chairmanship position.



“As has been publicly stated by Mr. Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.



“Mr. Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.



“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to "Build the Ghana We Want He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect,” parts of the statement which was issued on December 13, 2022, read.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



The party's women and youth leadership elections were held on Saturday, December 10, with the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, and the National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, retaining their positions.



IB/IA