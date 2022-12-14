NDC Elections: Youth and Women’s Congress violence was unfortunate – Ludwig Hlodze

Member of the NDC’s Elections Planning Committee, Ludwig Hlodze

Mr. Ludwig Hlodze, a member of the NDC’s Elections Planning Committee, has expressed disappointment about the chaos that took place during the Youth and Women’s Congress at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

He described the incident as "unfortunate”.



On Saturday, December 10, 2022, some rival teams descended on the premises, and arguments resulted in violence. The Police have since issued a statement where 16 people have so far been declared wanted in connection with the violence, after Police tapes produced the photos.



A 10,000 bounty has been set to reward people who would assist to provide lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the violence.



According to Mr. Hlodze, the NDC is cooperating with the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.



Furthermore, the Leadership is strategizing to avert any such violence during the upcoming Congress meant to elect other National Executives of the NDC on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Mr. Hlodze assured of peace and sanity during the elections, ‘since the Party would be working hand in hand with the police to bring to book all wrongdoers”.



He urged delegates and supporters to be diligent and decent in their communications across social media to avoid unfortunate happenings during the congress.



"Solidarity messages are welcome from all sister parties during the Conference,” the NDC Elections Planning Committee Member stated while providing more information on the December 17, 2022 Congress.



"Delegates should see this contest as an internal one, because there is a bigger fight in the 2024 President elections as a party.”



The University of Ghana Campus would serve as the NDC Delegates Congress Village, where the 9,000 Delegates are expected to be accommodated for the Event.