NDC Executive commits suicide at Nsawam

Lawrence Kportuphe was found hanging in his room

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has allegedly committed suicide.

Lawrence Kportuphe was found hanging dead in his room on Thursday morning.



Information gathered indicates that Kportuphe left Nsawam about three years ago to seek treatment for his ill health but returned a few months ago, however was very quiet and always isolated himself from people.



He is on record to have informed a local radio station in Nsawam a month ago that he has recovered therefore will soon join the panel for discussions on socio-political issues.



Kportuphe did not leave any note behind to state the reason for his action.



Kasapa News has gathered that his wife whom he had a child with is divorced.

Suicide cases are high in the Eastern region.



A total of sixty(60) suicide cases were recorded in the region during the first quarter of this year placing second to the Ashanti region which recorded the highest suicide cases of 61 out of 417 recorded in the country during the period, according to the Ghana Health Service.



A few weeks ago, a 25-year-old man, Kwasi Antwi allegedly committed suicide by hanging on a 15 feet tall coconut tree after climbing with a ladder.



The bizarre incident occurred Monday, October 11, 2021, at about 5:30am in Akyem Aperade Bonkagyeesu, a farming Community in Achiase District in the Eastern region. preservation and autopsy.