NDC Flagbearer Race: Mahama should go uncontested - Adusei

Former President John Dramani Mahama

A former National Chairman Aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Yaw Adusei, has activated a campaign for former President John Dramani Mahama to go unopposed as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential race in the party.

Samuel Yaw Adusei said he will spearhead a coalition that will lead all 28 executives in each of the constituencies in the country to endorse John Mahama to go unopposed in the party flagbearer race.



According to him, “Democracy is by the people and for the people and that consensus building has been one of the conventional ways of resolving issues. As I promised during my campaign tour, I would like to activate the powers at the base level to resolve this issue. The party is organized at the branch level supervised by the constituencies and any resolution by the base of the party cannot be undermined by National Executive Committee (NEC)”.



He further mentioned that “as part of the agenda, he has decided to lead a coalition to solicit for the endorsements of all the 28 constituency executives and branch executives in a petition to the National Executive Committee to plan the reorganization of the foundation of the party rather and allow John Mahama to go uncontested.



Samuel Yaw Adusei contested for the National Chairman position of the NDC party and lost the bid in becoming Chairman of the party in the just-ended 10th NDC National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17th December 2022.

He congratulated the newly elected National Executive of the party and promised to join the collective effort of the NDC to regain power in the upcoming 2024 general election.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is left with the election of the flagbearer and parliamentary candidates to end their preparation for the 2024 election.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Hon. Kojo Bonsu and John Mahama are names that have emerged in contesting the flagbearership race.