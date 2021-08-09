NDC General Secretary to blame for Assin North 'mess' - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho is a former deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Koku Anyidoho has alleged that a General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, must be blamed for allowing a "stranger" to contest a parliamentary primary.

The former presidential spokesperson did not mention which General Secretary he was referring to - be it the national, regional or constituency level scribe.



"What is more anti-party conduct than a General Secretary unilaterally throwing away a petition in relation to dual citizenship & allowing a "stranger" to win primaries only for the Party to be on the brink of losing a Seat in Parliament?" his tweet of August 7, 2021 read.



Anyidoho's tweet could however be safely linked to issues in Assin North consituency where a Cape Coast High Court has ordered the Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, to desist from holding himself as a lawmaker.

In the court's verdict on a petition against the MP, the presiding judge agreed that Quayson was not qualified to contest the election because at the time of filing his nomination, he held dual citizenship.



The embattled MP has since filed an appeal to the ruling and continues to attend to Parliamentary duties pending the hearing of his appeal.



Anyidoho's reference to anti-party conduct is relative to a terminology that the NDC has used in the last few months to expel three popular members - himself, Allotey Jacobs and Stephen Atubiga.