51
Menu
News

NDC MP Kofi Buah storms out of Police Station after being arrested for wrong-way driving

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah NEW.jpeg Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ellembele in the Western region Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has reportedly stormed out of the Airport police station after being arrested for driving the wrong way.

The former Energy Minister who was driving Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GR 3533-20 Thursday was arrested at Aviation for driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles, Starr News has gathered.

After taking him to the Police station and checking his driver’s license as part of the procedure for processing him for court, the MP reportedly got furious claiming he was being disrespected as a lawmaker.

According to Starr News sources, the NDC lawmaker drove out of the Police station and left his driver’s license behind.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah