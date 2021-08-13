NDC MP attends 7 weddings on one weekend

Alhassan Suhuyini spraying money on the bride

For years, Members of Parliament have lamented the situation where their respective societies place on them certain responsibilities or tasks which are not officially assigned to them as lawmakers.

MPs have always whined about how they are made to undertake certain commitments which drive up their expenditure and sends it up the roof.



Though unofficial, these engagements have formed the lifeline of MPs as lawmakers who want to retain their seats must be seen to be fulfilling these social assignments.



They include weddings, naming ceremonies, funeral activities, paying school fees among other social expectations.



Last month, the Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi revealed that he has for the four years spent nearly GHC100,000 on funeral donations alone.

On Thursday, August 13, 2021, another MP disclosed on Facebook that he attended seven wedding ceremonies on just a weekend.



Alhassan Suhuyini, in a Facebook post, disclosed that “last weekend I graced 7 weddings….



Sharing a picture of him throwing money on a bride, the MP for Tamale North added “this lady here, in the last election campaigned so much for me and the NDC that, people amazed, sent me pictures and videos of her in a campaign mood. When I arrived at her wedding last Sunday, she signalled DJ to play the NDC anthem and Onaapo right after that. Have a blissful marriage."



