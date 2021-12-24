NDC MP begged me not to throw any punch – NPP MP

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has appealed to Ghanaians to call out members of parliament who are caught on camera engaging in fisticuffs.



Mireku Duker said that the ideal way of addressing the problem is ‘naming and shaming’ MPs who engage in such activities.



He explained that the generalization of issues will yield no result as MPs will hide behind their colleagues to undertake those acts.

“It’s time we name and shame. If we keep generalizing it, it will not stop. It is time for us to name and shame. When you are in Parliament, you need to comport yourself. If you defend your country at war, it doesn’t mean you should do same when you return from the war.



Speaking on Peace FM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Mireku Duker also narrated how he was approached by a member on the minority side of the house not to involve himself in the fight that occurred in the house on December 20.



He said that the MP walked to his side to plead with him not to join the fight as he was scared of his punches.



“If someone disturbs you and you defend yourself, it does not mean you should repeat it Parliament. I rose during the fight and an NDC MP walked all the way from his place to beg me not throw any punch and inflict wounds on anyone,” he said.



What happened in Parliament

On Monday night, the First Deputy Speaker decided to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, which occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



Dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the Majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.



However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, adjourned the sitting.



Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas and will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.