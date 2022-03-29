NDC MP chides Akufo-Addo for border reopening without consulting neighbouring countries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, is not enthused with the announcement to reopen Ghana’s borders in the face of closure at the other side by the neighbouring countries.

She insisted that the directive should have been in collaboration with officials in the neighbouring countries.



In his 28th update to the nation on Sunday, March 27, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered that the country’s land and sea borders, which were shut in March, 2020 due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, should be reopened.



But hours since the directive was issued, barely any Ghanaian is able to enter nor leave. This is due to the closure of borders by neighbouring countries, particularly Togo and Ivory Coast.



Speaking in an interview with Noble Crosby Annan, the Ketu South MP said she is at sea as to exactly what the President did by his announcement.



“Indeed, our side of the border is opened but the Togolese side of the border is still closed. So, what exactly is the message His Excellency is giving us?” she wondered.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said she is awaiting the Minister of Information to give more details about the directive because to her, it is not clear enough.



“They need to put it all together properly. Is it that once again we want to be the first country to have declared that we have opened the borders or it’s in collaboration with our neighbours?



“We are not an island, so opening only our borders, what’s that going to do?”



Meanwhile, Ghanaian officials are said to be engaging their Togolesse counterparts on the new directive.



Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive Max Lugudor told TV3‘s Roland Walker that Togolese officials will open their side of the border soon for the smooth passage of goods, services and persons.