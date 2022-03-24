NDC MP demands removal of Ursula Owusu’s name on Accra Digital Center block

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor and Communications Minister, Ursula-Owusu Ekuful

Accra Digital Center block named after minister

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah rebukes NDC MP for demanding removal of minister’s name on ADC block



Blocks at ADC named after Ghana’s ministers of communication



Opposition Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has demanded the removal of the name of the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful from one of the blocks at the Accra Digital Center (ADC).



According to the opposition MP, the minister, having criticized the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration which birthed the ADC as incompetent, does not deserve to have the block named after her.



“Prez Mahama built & opened the $8.3m Accra Digital Centre with aid from WB & Rockefeller Foundation. It’s to offer 10,000 jobs. 5yrs later Hon. Ursula Owusu has named a Block after herself,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor has thus demanded the removal of the MP’s name from the said block saying Madam Ursula-Owusu who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West did not contribute to the building of the center.

“I demand that she pulls her name down. She hasn’t added a gallon of paint to that edifice,” he stated.



Meanwhile, a member of the current government and a former Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Digital Center, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has rebutted Mr Defeamekpor’s call asking him to get serious.



According to Ofosu Nkansah, it took the tenure of Madam Ursula Owusu to operationalize the Center following its commissioning by the erstwhile NDC government.



“Get serious man. Hon Ursula operationalized the empty blocks you left and achieved all KPIs and is setting up similar centres across the country currently. She birthed Ghana Digital Centres Ltd,” he stated.



Kofi Nkansah who is now the head of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), further noted that the former government commenced what has now become a culture of naming the blocks at the ADC after Communication Ministers of the country.

“It was your NDC Govt which decided to name the blocks after Ghana's Communications Ministers. Hon. Haruna, Omane Boamah, and all NDC Communication Ministers including fmr Prez Mahama have their names there too. What did they all add to the facility to have their names there? Going by your logic,” he stated.



Other persons who waded into the conversation generated by Mr Defeamekpor’s post, have also pointed out that several blocks at the Center currently bare the names of some former Communication Ministers including some who served under the erstwhile administration.



